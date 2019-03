Dubnyk made 35 saves on 37 shots in a 4-2 win over the Flames on Saturday.

The Flames had a pregame ceremony to put Jarome Iginla's jersey in the rafters, but Dubnyk was locked in once the puck dropped. The win improved his record to 26-21-5 and he has a 2.58 GAA with a .912 save percentage. Dubnyk is locked in right now with a five-game winning streak, during which he's only allowed eight goals.