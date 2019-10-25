Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Spotted at practice
Dubnyk (upper body) was back at practice Friday, Dane Mizutani of the Pioneer Press reports.
Dubnyk's return to practice bodes well for his chances of retaking the starter's crease Saturday against the Kings, though no decision has been made between him and Alex Stalock at this time. Perhaps the short injury layoff will prove to be a blessing in disguise and help Dubnyk return to form, as he owns a 3.92 GAA and .880 save percentage on the young season.
