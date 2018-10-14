Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Stands on head in OT loss
Dubnyk made 52 saves in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday.
Poor guy. It was like the ice was tilted toward him from the opening faceoff. Dubnyk showed tremendous skill to keep his teammates in the game, but ultimately, that powerful Canes' lineup was too much for him to handle himself. Dubnyk has been excellent this season, but he's not getting much support. Prior to Saturday, the Wild had scored just five goals in his three starts.
