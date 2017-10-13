Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Stands tall to earn first win of season

Dubnyk stopped 36 of 38 shots in Thursday's win over Chicago.

It was a very strong night for Dubnyk, who helped the Wild pick up their first victory of the season. He's clearly the go-to-guy in Minnesota after starting 60-plus games in each of his last two seasons, so look for another busy campaign this time around. The workhorse has the ability to steal games, as exemplified by Thursday's performance, so use him well, as there aren't many better fantasy options in the cage.