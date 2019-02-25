Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Stands tall versus Blues in OT

Dubnyk made 28 saves in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over St. Louis.

It was another solid performance on the part of Dubnyk who was only beaten by Alex Pietrangelo's tipped point shot. Other than that, the Wild netminder was perfect Sunday. It is now three straight wins for Dubnyk, boosting his record to 24-21-5 with a 2.60 GAA and .911 save percentage. Next up is a road affair in Winnipeg on Tuesday, with Minnesota having yet to announce a starter for that contest.