Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Stars out for revenge
Dubynk will draw the road start against the Stars on Saturday, Michael Russo of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
Wild coach Bruce Boudreau must've liked what he saw from Dubnyk against this Dallas team Thursday, when Minnesota's chief puck plugger stopped 29 of 31 shots for a home win. The 31-year-old is 7-7-2 with a 2.83 GAA and .907 percentage through 17 games against his next opponent.
More News
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Holds off Stars for 33rd win•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Matching up against Stars•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Drops shootout loss to Preds•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Starting in Nashville•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Garners victory over Nashville•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Will rock home cage Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...