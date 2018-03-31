Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Stars out for revenge

Dubynk will draw the road start against the Stars on Saturday, Michael Russo of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Wild coach Bruce Boudreau must've liked what he saw from Dubnyk against this Dallas team Thursday, when Minnesota's chief puck plugger stopped 29 of 31 shots for a home win. The 31-year-old is 7-7-2 with a 2.83 GAA and .907 percentage through 17 games against his next opponent.