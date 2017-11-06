Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Starting against Boston
Dubnyk will be the road starter against the Bruins on Monday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Dubnyk has been great since joining Minnesota, although he's off to a somewhat slower start this season. He has a 2.81 GAA and a .913 save percentage through nine games. However, in his last five outings he has a 2.02 GAA and a .935 save percentage, so perhaps he's finding his footing.
