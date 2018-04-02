Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Starting against Edmonton

Dubnyk will be the home starter against the Oilers on Monday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

The Wild are 26-6-8 at home, while the Oilers have lost four in a row. As for Dubnyk personally, he has a 2.57 GAA and .917 save percentage. However, at home the 31-year-old's numbers are more impressive (2.25 GAA, .925 save percentage).