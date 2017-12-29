Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Starting Friday against Nashville
Dubnyk will patrol the crease in Friday's home game against the Predators.
Dubnyk hasn't tasted game action since Dec. 12 against Calgary due to injury, so he'll likely have some rust to shake off early on against Nashville. The veteran netminder has been inconsistent this season, but he was playing well before sustaining his lower-body ailment, compiling a 3-1-0 record while registering a 2.05 GAA and .935 save percentage in his last five appearances. He'll look to pick up his 13th win of the campaign Friday in a tough home matchup with a Predators club that's 11-5-3 on the road this season.
