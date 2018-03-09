Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Starting Friday in Vancouver
Dubnyk will guard the goal in Friday's road game against the Canucks, Michael Russo of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
Dubnyk has been razor sharp recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Red Wings and Hurricanes while posting a superb 1.50 GAA and .950 save percentage over that span. The 31-year-old backstop will look to keep rolling and secure his 30th win of the season in a road matchup with a Canucks club that's averaging 2.79 goals per game at home this campaign, 22nd in the NHL.
