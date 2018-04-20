Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Starting Game 5 on Friday
Dubnyk will guard the goal in Game 5 against the Jets, NHL.com reports.
Dubnyk did his best to even the series in Minneapolis, posting a .948 save percentage and a 1.52 GAA in his two home games against the Jets. Unfortunately, it was only enough to take one of two games and he will likely have to stand on his head again in Game 5 for the series to return home. Dubnyk faced 84 shots between Game 1 and 2 in Winnipeg, so it wouldn't be surprising if he faces another barrage Friday.
