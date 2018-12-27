Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Starting in Chicago

Dubnyk will guard the cage in Thursday's road game against the Blackhawks, NHL.com's Scott King reports.

Dubnyk has played pretty well recently, maintaining a 2.23 GAA and .921 save percentage through his last four appearances, but he's posted a highly disappointing 0-3-1 record over that span due to a complete lack of goal support from his teammates. The 32-year-old netminder will look to stay dialed in and pick up his 13th victory of the season in a matchup with a Blackhawks team that's gone 3-1-0 in its last four contests.