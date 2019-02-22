Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Starting in Detroit
Dubnyk will patrol the crease in Friday's road game against the Red Wings, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Dubnyk was sharp Thursday against the Rangers, turning aside 33 of 34 shots en route to a 4-1 road victory. The 32-year-old backstop will look to stay dialed in and pick up a second road win in as many days in a favorable matchup with a Detroit team that's 12-14-5 at home this campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...