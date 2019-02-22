Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Starting in Detroit

Dubnyk will patrol the crease in Friday's road game against the Red Wings, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Dubnyk was sharp Thursday against the Rangers, turning aside 33 of 34 shots en route to a 4-1 road victory. The 32-year-old backstop will look to stay dialed in and pick up a second road win in as many days in a favorable matchup with a Detroit team that's 12-14-5 at home this campaign.