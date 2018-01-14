Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Starting in goal Sunday

Dubnyk will start in net Sunday night against the Canucks, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Dubnyk will stop pucks for the second consecutive night since he's hot as ever right now, winning five of his last six matchups and posting a .935 save percentage in that span. Dubnyk's fantasy owners should be aware that he is on "high alert" by his wife, since his third baby could come at any moment. There's no telling what protocol would be, so his owners should check back right before puck drop to ensure Dubnyk will indeed start.