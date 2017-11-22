Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Starting in goal Wednesday

Dubnyk will tend the twine for Wednesday evening's game in Buffalo, Joe Yerdon of NHL.com reports.

It's been quite the season of peaks and valleys for Dubnyk, as the Minnesota goalie followed up his three-game shutout streak by allowing four goals in two consecutive games. It's anyone's guess which Dubnyk will show up Wednesday, but at least he'll have an easy matchup against a slacking Buffalo offense that currently ranks last in the league with 2.29 goals per game.