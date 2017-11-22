Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Starting in goal Wednesday
Dubnyk will tend the twine for Wednesday evening's game in Buffalo, Joe Yerdon of NHL.com reports.
It's been quite the season of peaks and valleys for Dubnyk, as the Minnesota goalie followed up his three-game shutout streak by allowing four goals in two consecutive games. It's anyone's guess which Dubnyk will show up Wednesday, but at least he'll have an easy matchup against a slacking Buffalo offense that currently ranks last in the league with 2.29 goals per game.
More News
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Allows four in overtime loss•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Defending cage Monday•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Shutout streak ends against Predators•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Seeking to stay hot Thursday•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Dominance continues in 3-0 win•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Defending net Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...