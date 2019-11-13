Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Starting in Hollywood

Dubnyk will guard the road goal in Tuesday's game versus the Kings.

Dubnyk enters Tuesday's contest with a 3-7-1 record, a 3.57 GAA and an .887 save percentage over 11 appearances. He won his previous outing Saturday versus the Coyotes. The Kings have won just once in their last six games, with 13 goals scored in that span, so this is a favorable matchup for Dubnyk as he tries to right the ship on his 2019-20 campaign.