Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Starting in Nashville
Dubnyk will patrol the crease in Tuesday's road game against the Predators, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Dubnyk was sharp in his last start against Nashville at home Saturday, turning aside 19 of the 20 shots he faced en route to a 4-1 victory. The 31-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up a second straight win against the same opponent. However, he'll now be facing the Predators in Nashville, where they've compiled an impressive 25-8-4 record this campaign.
