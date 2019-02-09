Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Starting in New Jersey
Dubnyk will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Devils.
Dubnyk has struggled recently, suffering back-to-back losses to the Sabres and Oilers while posting a sub-par 3.41 GAA and .885 save percentage over that span. The 32-year-old netminder will look to get back on track and snap his three-game losing streak in a road matchup with a middling New Jersey offense that's averaging 3.15 goals per game at home this campaign, 14th in the NHL.
