Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Starting in Pittsburgh
Dubnyk will patrol the crease during Tuesday's road game versus the Penguins, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Dubnyk has struggled recently, suffering losses in three of his last four starts while posting a sub-par .896 save percentage. The veteran backstop will attempt to get back on track in a tough road matchup with a hot Pittsburgh team that'll have captain Sidney Crosby (groin) back in its lineup for the first time since Nov. 9.
