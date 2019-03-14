Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Starting in pivotal game
Dubnyk will start Thursday's home contest against the Stars, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
In his past five starts, Dubnyk has been decent at best, recording a 2-2-1 record to go along with a 2.74 GAA and .902 save percentage. The 32-year-old will draw a solid matchup, facing an offense that ranks 29th in goals per game this campaign (2.52). With the Wild three points behind the Stars in the standings, the pressure will be on Dubnyk to perform admirably.
