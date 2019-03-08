Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Starting in Tampa Bay

Dubnyk will start Thursday's road game against the Lightning.

The Wild netminder will be looking to get back in the win column after dropping his last start. Prior to that, Dubnyk had won five straight. This will be his first time facing the league-leading Lightning in 2018-19. Surprisingly, Dubnyk has played better away from home this season, going 16-10-2 in 28 road appearances compared to 10-11-4 in 27 starts at home, but to take down the Lightning, Minnesota will need a strong performance from its goalie and then some.