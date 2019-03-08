Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Starting in Tampa Bay
Dubnyk will start Thursday's road game against the Lightning.
The Wild netminder will be looking to get back in the win column after dropping his last start. Prior to that, Dubnyk had won five straight. This will be his first time facing the league-leading Lightning in 2018-19. Surprisingly, Dubnyk has played better away from home this season, going 16-10-2 in 28 road appearances compared to 10-11-4 in 27 starts at home, but to take down the Lightning, Minnesota will need a strong performance from its goalie and then some.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...