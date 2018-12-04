Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Starting in Vancouver
Dubnyk will guard the goal in Tuesday's road game against the Canucks.
Dubnyk has been in a major slump recently, suffering four consecutive defeats while posting an ugly 3.99 GAA and .842 save percentage over that span. The 32-year-old netminder will look to get back on track and secure his 10th victory of the campaign in a favorable road matchup with a struggling Vancouver team that's gone 1-8-1 in its last 10 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...