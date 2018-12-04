Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Starting in Vancouver

Dubnyk will guard the goal in Tuesday's road game against the Canucks.

Dubnyk has been in a major slump recently, suffering four consecutive defeats while posting an ugly 3.99 GAA and .842 save percentage over that span. The 32-year-old netminder will look to get back on track and secure his 10th victory of the campaign in a favorable road matchup with a struggling Vancouver team that's gone 1-8-1 in its last 10 contests.