Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Starting in Winnipeg
Dubnyk will patrol the crease in Tuesday's road game against the Jets, NHL.com's Scott Billeck reports.
Dubnyk has been razor sharp recently, picking up three consecutive wins while posting an outstanding 1.32 GAA and .956 save percentage over that span. The 32-year-old backstop will look to keep rolling and pick up his 25th victory of the season in a tough road matchup with a Winnipeg team that's 21-7-4 at home this campaign.
