Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Starting on The Strip

Dubnyk will start Monday's game in Vegas, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Dubnyk is coming off a win in his last start, and two days prior to that, posted a 15-save shutout in a relief appearance. He'll look to slow down a Vegas team that is 8-2-0 in its last 10 games and sports an impressive 16-4-3 home record in 2018-19.