Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Starting on The Strip
Dubnyk will start Monday's game in Vegas, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Dubnyk is coming off a win in his last start, and two days prior to that, posted a 15-save shutout in a relief appearance. He'll look to slow down a Vegas team that is 8-2-0 in its last 10 games and sports an impressive 16-4-3 home record in 2018-19.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...