Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Starting Saturday in Philadelphia

Dubnyk will guard the goal in Saturday's road game against the Flyers, Michael Russo of TheAthletic.com reports.

Dubnyk was razor-sharp in his last outing, turning aside all 41 shots he faced en route to his first shutout of the season and a 3-0 victory over Montreal on Thursday. The 31-year-old goaltender will look to stay dialed in Saturday in a road matchup with a Flyers club that's averaging 3.38 goals per game at home this season, 10th in the NHL.