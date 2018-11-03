Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Starting Saturday
Dubnyk will be in net for Saturday's tilt against the Blues, according to the WIld's official twitter account.
Dubnyk's off to a hot start with a 5-2-2 record, 2.19 GAA and .937 save percentage, but he's coming off arguably his worst performance of the season, with four goals allowed on 30 shots in a loss to the Canucks. Bouncing back will be tough against a Blues team that ranks third with 3.73 goals per game, though some offensive support can be expected since St. Louis is also giving up 3.82 goals per contest.
