Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Starting season finale

Dubnyk will start between the pipes in Saturday's road game against the Sharks. However, he may play as little as one period, Michael Russo of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

The Wild have already clinched their position in the playoff standings, so there's no need for them to have their starting netminder play a full 60 minutes in what will be a meaningless game against the Sharks. Dubnyk will almost certainly get the start in goal for Game 1 of Minnesota's first-round playoff series against the Jets.