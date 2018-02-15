Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Starting Thursday
Dubnyk will field shots from the Capitals on Thursday in Minneapolis.
Dubnyk has been about as good as it gets on home ice this season, owning a 15-2-4 record with a 2.10 GAA and a .934 save percentage through 22 appearances. He will have to be in top form again Thursday to improve those stats, squaring off against a Capitals team averaging 2.96 goals per game on the road this season.
More News
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Staves off Rangers comeback Tuesday•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Records first shutout since November•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Granted Saturday's start•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Makes 36 saves in overtime loss•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Guarding cage Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...