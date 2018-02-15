Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Starting Thursday

Dubnyk will field shots from the Capitals on Thursday in Minneapolis.

Dubnyk has been about as good as it gets on home ice this season, owning a 15-2-4 record with a 2.10 GAA and a .934 save percentage through 22 appearances. He will have to be in top form again Thursday to improve those stats, squaring off against a Capitals team averaging 2.96 goals per game on the road this season.