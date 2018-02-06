Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Starting Tuesday in St. Louis
Dubnyk will guard the goal in Tuesday's road game against the Blues.
Dubnyk was shaky in relief of Alex Stalock in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Stars, surrendering two goals on nine shots, but the game was already more-or-less out of reach when he entered. He'll look to bounce back and pick up his 21st victory of the season in a road matchup with a Blues team that's 18-10-0 at home this campaign.
