Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Starting versus Canucks

Dubnyk will tend the home goal for Sunday's matchup against Vancouver, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Dubnyk was away from the team while tending to a personal matter, but evidenced by this news, he's returned to the team. In his past seven starts, he's racked up a 4-2-0 record along with a 2.76 GAA and .909 save percentage. Dubnyk will have a tough matchup against a Canucks offense that ranks 10th in the league in goals per game this season (3.29).