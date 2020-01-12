Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Starting versus Canucks
Dubnyk will tend the home goal for Sunday's matchup against Vancouver, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Dubnyk was away from the team while tending to a personal matter, but evidenced by this news, he's returned to the team. In his past seven starts, he's racked up a 4-2-0 record along with a 2.76 GAA and .909 save percentage. Dubnyk will have a tough matchup against a Canucks offense that ranks 10th in the league in goals per game this season (3.29).
