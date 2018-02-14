Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Staves off Rangers comeback Tuesday

Dubnyk made 32 saves in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Dubnyk's team raced out to a 3-0 lead in the first 6:17, but New York got one back on the power play later in the opening frame before scoring another power-play goal in the second. While Minnesota's defense tightened up and held the visitors to only four shots in the third period after allowing 19 in the second, Dubnyk was still called upon to make a huge save on J.T. Miller in the final minute. He owns a sparkling 15-2-4 record at Xcel Energy Center this season.