Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Stays hot in win

Dubnyk made 31 saves in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Arizona.

In five starts, Dubnyk has conceded two goals or more only twice, with one of those times coming in the last start that saw him face 57 shots. The once-upon-a-time sieve continues to perform at an elite level, presently sporting a save percentage of .940 while facing more shots than any other goalie (199). With back-to-back games slated for Friday and Saturday, expect Dubnyk to get a night off in the near future.