Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Stellar as playoff hopes burn out

Dubnyk steered away 32 of 33 shots in Tuesday's win over the Jets.

Dubnyk and the Wild were playing with a purpose as they held onto slim playoff chances. However, the Avalanche beat the Oilers on Tuesday to eliminate the Wild from contention. Nevertheless, it was another successful season for Dubnyk, who delivered his third straight 30-win season.

