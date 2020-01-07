Play

Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Stepping away from team

Dubnyk was granted a leave of absence from the team Tuesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

The team didn't provide a specific timeline for when Dubnyk might be back with the club, but he could be gone through the All-Star break. In the interim, Alex Stalock figures to take over as the No. 1 option while Kaapo Kahkonen was called up from the minors.

More News
Our Latest Stories