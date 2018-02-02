Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Stiff test against Golden Knights looming
Dubnyk will protect the home net from the Golden Knights on Friday, Dane Mizutani of the Pioneer Press reports.
Dubnyk is just one win away from 20, though he's off the pace that saw him claim victories in 65 percent of his appearances last season. This next start could be a doozie for the Canadian netminder, as he's about to face a Vegas team that is a virtual lock to make the playoffs in its inaugural campaign.
