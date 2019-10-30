Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Stopping pucks against Notes
Dubnyk will defend the road cage in Wednesday's matchup against the Blues, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Dubnyk will make his first start after missing the last three games with an upper-body injury. He's struggled to perform well this year with at least three goals against in each start and a season-long .880 save percentage. The defending champs will take an offensive hit being without Vladimir Tarasenko (shoulder), but there's high risk deploying Dubnyk until he shows he can still perform this year.
