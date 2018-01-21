Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Stops 21 shots to defeat Lightning

Dubnyk made 21 saves on 23 shots in Saturday's win over the Lightning.

The Lightning are a powerhouse in the Eastern Conference, but they've been struggling lately and didn't give Dubnyk much of a test Saturday. The 31-year-old netminder has won three of his last four outings, advancing to 18-9-3 on the season with a .919 save percentage. The Wild are trending in the right direction and Dubnyk has been getting the job done in the cage, making him a safe fantasy play whenever he gets the nod.