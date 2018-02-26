Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Stops 26 shots in victory

Dubnyk made 26 saves on 28 shots in Sunday's overtime win over the Sharks.

Dubnyk has picked up three straight victories, advancing to 26-11-5 on the season with a .919 save percentage. He's at the top of his game right now and a prime reason the Wild sit third in the Central Division standings. Keep getting him in your lineup, as Dubnyk has suffered just one regulation loss in the past month and is starting almost every night for Minnesota.