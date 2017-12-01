Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Stops 29 in 4-2 win

Dubnyk saved 29 of 31 shots during Thursday's 4-2 win over Vegas.

After allowing 18 goals and posting an .860 save percentage through his previous four starts, this was a welcomed rebound from Dubnyk. With a 10-7-2 record, .912 save percentage and 2.81 GAA for the campaign, it's been a mediocre first two months for the veteran. Additionally, he's been extremely inconsistent. It's not out of the question to weigh your options when Dubnyk faces a daunting opponent.