Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Stops 34 in win
Dubnyk made 34 saves on 35 shots in a 2-1 win over the Blackhawks on Wednesday.
Dunbyk bounced back well after allowing six goals on 32 shots in his last start. The 31-year-old has won four of his first games since returning from injury, and he's allowed two goals or fewer in all four of those victories.
