Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Stops 35 in loss

Dubnyk's 35 saves weren't enough in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Penguins.

Dubnyk played well, but Penguins netminder Casey DeSmith was even better in this fast-paced affair, staving off 40 off Minnesota's 41 shots. Both goals against Dubnyk were scored by the red-hot Bryan Rust. The hulking netminder has lost each of his past three starts, but he's in good form, having allowed just nine total goals in the past five games.

