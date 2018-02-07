Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Stops 35 to beat Blues
Dubnyk made 35 saves in Tuesday's 6-2 win over St. Louis.
Dubnyk showcased the importance of strong goaltending in this one, as he led his team to a blowout win despite facing 37 shots while Minnesota fired only 20. He was especially busy in the third period, as each team scored a goal in that frame even though the hosts put 19 pucks on net compared to three for the visitors. While Dubnyk boasts a 21-10-3 record, 2.64 GAA and .917 save percentage, his play from the past few seasons suggests he's capable of even more.
