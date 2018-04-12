Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Stops 37 in loss

Dubnyk made 37 saves on 40 shots in a 3-2 Game 1 loss to the Jets on Wednesday.

Despite losing, Dubnyk was arguably the better goalie in this game, and he was certainly the busier one. The 31-year-old faced twice as many shots as his counterpart Connor Hellebuyck. Minnesota had a 3.41 GAA on the road this year, and they are without Ryan Suter this postseason. As such, Dubnyk may have to stand on his head to get the Wild to the second round.