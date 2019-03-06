Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Streak snapped in Music City

On Tuesday, Dubnyk turned aside 21 of 25 shots in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators.

Dubnyk's record now stands at 26-21-6. The Wild netminder was looking for his sixth straight win but left Nashville empty handed. Things don't get any easier, as Minnesota's next opponent is Tampa Bay, the team with the most points in the NHL.

More News
Our Latest Stories