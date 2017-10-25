Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Strong showing despite loss

Dubnyk stopped 24 of 25 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Coyotes.

Dubnyk actually looked great in the loss, but the Wild just couldn't get a pack past Anders Nilsson. The veteran goaltender hasn't been great this season, but this is certainly a step in the right direction. Dubnyk is sporting a lackluster .899 save percentage through five appearances, but he remains the clear-cut starter in Minnesota and fantasy goers know his capabilities. Look for him to start padding the win column after a strong outing Tuesday.