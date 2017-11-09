Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Struggles again in loss

Dubnyk made 15 saves on 18 shots Wednesday in a 4-2 loss to Toronto.

Conceding only three goals to Toronto isn't bad until you see that the Leafs got just 18 shots to Dubnyk. When your goaltender wastes an off-night for a powerful offense, it's a killer. Dubnyk's save percentage is now down to .904 for the year, which simply isn't good enough to get the job done for the Wild or his owners.