Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Struggles again in loss

Dubnyk made 15 saves on 18 shots Wednesday in a 4-2 loss to Toronto.

Conceding only three goals to Toronto isn't bad until you see that the Leafs got just 18 shots to Dubnyk. When your goaltender wastes an off-night for a powerful offense, it's a killer. Dubnyk's save percentage is now down to .904 for the year, which simply isn't good enough to get the job done for the Wild or his owners.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories