Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Struggles against Avs
Dubnyk allowed five goals on just 17 shots before being pulled in the second period of Friday's 7-1 loss to Colorado.
While Dubnyk would definitely like to have at least a couple of Friday's goals back, he and his teammates had no answers for the Avalanche -- especially Nathan MacKinnon. The loss snapped a four-game win streak, and this was also just the fifth time in 23 starts since returning from a lower-body injury that the veteran has allowed more than three goals. With a 15-4-3 record, .917 save percentage and 2.61 GAA during that stretch, Dubnyk should continue to be viewed as a solid option, and fantasy owners probably shouldn't overreact to Friday's disappointing showing.
