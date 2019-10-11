Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Struggles continue against Winnipeg

Dubnyk allowed four goals on 31 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Jets on Thursday.

The 33-year-old has three losses to begin the season and has also given up three or more goals in each game. Once considered an elite fantasy option between the pipes, Dubnyk won't be as easy to rely upon every night in fantasy this season, especially not in standard leagues.

