Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Stuck with loss Thursday

Dubnyk allowed two goals on 19 shots in relief of Alex Stalock in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Sharks.

Both goals against Dubnyk came with a Wild player in the penalty box, and it ultimately left the goalie with a loss. He dropped to 2-7-1 with a 3.64 GAA and an .884 save percentage through 10 appearances this year. He was better than Stalock in the game though, and that might be enough to earn Dubnyk Saturday's start against the Coyotes.