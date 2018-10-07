Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Suffers another unlucky loss
Dubnyk stopped 41 of 42 shots from the visiting Golden Knights in regulation Saturday, but Minnesota would end up losing in the shootout, 2-1.
Five shooters between the two teams were unsuccessful in the skills competition before former Wild forward Erik Haula sealed the victory for the visitors. Dubnyk has been spectacular through his first pair of starts this season -- saving 77 of 80 shots -- but the veteran netminder really needs his allied defensemen to start sealing up the shooting lanes so he's not constantly under pressure. The Wild actually don't play again until Thursday, so there's time for coach Bruce Boudreau to give the blueliners a good look at the tape to see what went wrong.
